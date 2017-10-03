

CTV Windsor





Officials say survey responses appear to be ‘quite positive’ in the Windsor-Essex’s 2017 Vital Signs report.

The report suggested that the region is doing okay when it comes to the quality of life in Windsor-Essex and identified priorities to address moving forward.

“We found survey responses to be quite positive with many reflecting that Windsor-Essex is on the right track within most areas,” said Windsor Essex Community Foundation executive director Lisa Kolody.

“The Vital Signs report is an excellent resource that we use throughout the year to guide our grant making at the WECF.”

She says it outlines where the strengths and needs exist in Windsor-Essex, identifies local priorities, and it informs where their funding will provide the greatest impact locally.

“More and more local agencies are incorporating Vital Signs data in their program planning,” said Kolody.

One of the issues identified in the report is the need for regional transportation.

Foundation director Tom Touralias tells CTV Windsor it’s an idea worth pursuing.

“We have built more homes already this year than we did all of last year combined as well as commercial growth, so it’s definitely a need across the region” says Touralias. “We just have to figure out now how do we do it in a feasible way that serves the community.”

Windsor councillor Fred Francis believes it’s an opportunity the city would explore.

“I feel pretty confident that all of City Council would jump at the chance to solidify regional transportation and build on our current regional system,” says Francis. “The political will has to be on both sides.”

Vital Signs is a community resource that builds knowledge, informs grantmaking, and identifies strategic priorities in our community.

There are 32 Canadian community foundations participating in the Vital Signs program this year, with 80 community foundations participating globally.

This is the fifth year the Windsor Essex Community Foundation has published a Vital Signs report.

The report is available online at the WECF website. Paper copies will be distributed as an insert in the Windsor Star on Saturday, October 7th.