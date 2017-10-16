

CTV Windsor





A virtual reality company in Windsor is using its skills to get people to think about revitalizing a downtown parking garage.

The company 3DFX has developed a three-dimensional proposal for the Pelissier Street parking garage.

The founder took on the project himself - over concern about the removal of retail space from the ground level.

Micheal Hoppe would like his ideas to stimulate discussion on ways to rejuvenate the core - following news law students won't be moving into the Paul Martin building and what he sees as vacant buildings under the threat of demolition.

He hopes to inspire other people to come up with their own concepts.