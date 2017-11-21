

CTV Windsor





A big boost for the Windsor Spitfires.

Gabriel Vilardi is set to rejoin the OHL team as the Los Angeles Kings have announced they will send the forward back to Windsor.

Vilardi recently started skating again after ongoing treatment for a lingering back injury, under the supervision of Los Angeles Kings medical and training staff.

The Kings made Vilardi their first-round pick, 11th overall, at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft in Chicago back in June.

Spitfires GM Warren Rychel says although Vilardi is coming back to resume practicing with the Spits, he will be limited to no contact and isn't ready to get back to game action just yet.

“Gabe will be back with us for two weeks,” says Rychel. “He'll go back to L.A. at that point to be re-evaluated. For now, both (Kings GM) Rob Blake and I think he's best off getting back into the swing of things here, to see how far he's come.”

When Vilardi returns to game action, he will help a Spitfires team that has won 12 of their first 23 games, but Windsor has lost three in a row.

Vilardi, 18, scored 29 goals and posted 61 points in 49 games with Windsor last season.