

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say a video of a stolen Jeep posted on social media helped nab a suspect.

Officers began an investigation into the stolen vehicle on Monday around 7:30 a.m.

Police learned that the spare ignition key was left in the centre console and the complainant noticed the vehicle was missing sometime overnight.

The complainant reached out on social media in regard to his stolen Jeep and received a number of responses including a video of a male riding his vehicle which was posted on social media.

The complainant subsequently forwarded the video to police.

The Windsor Police Property Crimes Unit was able to identify the male driver in the video and continued to investigate.

On Tuesday at approximately 9:30 a.m., the vehicle was located in the 900 block of St. Luke.

The man was also located nearby and placed under arrest without incident.

Investigation also revealed that the front and rear licence plates attached to the recovered stolen vehicle had been reported stolen from other parked vehicles.

Melvin Jackson, 30, from Windsor is charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000 and breach of probation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.