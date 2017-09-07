

CTV Windsor





You may be able to pay for your Vets Cab ride by phone before next year.

President for Unifor Local 195 says the Windsor taxi company has agreed to purchase a $1-million dispatch system after members ratified a four-year deal.

John Toth says the new system is also expected to help send the closest available cab to a fare sooner.

Toth adds a majority of the 326 union members were concerned their regular business might be lost to services like Uber and agreed to the deal before a strike deadline on Tuesday.

Drivers have some improvements, like language, added holiday time and life insurance, but they'll have to pay higher rates to drive cabs owned by vets.