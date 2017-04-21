Featured
Veterans affairs office officially reopens in Windsor
Parliamentary secretary Sherry Romanado reopens the veterans affairs office in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, April 21, 2017.
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, April 21, 2017 11:26AM EDT
Windsor’s veteran’s affairs office has officially opened its doors.
Veterans, their families and local officials joined parliamentary secretary Sherry Romanado to reopen Windsor's office Friday morning.
It will employ 15 people.
The Windsor office is the eighth out of nine veterans affairs offices to reopen by the end of May 2017.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.