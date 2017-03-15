

CTV Windsor





Windsor’s Veteran’s Affairs office is scheduled to reopen in late April; however a specific date has not been set.

A spokesperson confirmed the reopening target to AM800 adding that the office will be staffed by 17 people to serve the roughly 2800 local veterans.

The office was closed in 2014 with veterans having to head to London for services, but in August 2016 Veteran's Affairs Minister Kent Hehr announced that a new office would open at 1 Riverside Drive West.