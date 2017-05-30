

CTV Windsor





A verdict was handed down today in a deadly crash that claimed the life of a 20-year-old LaSalle woman more than three years ago.

Kyle Colthurst, 31, has been found not guilty of dangerous driving causing death and bodily harm. He was found guilty of two counts of dangerous driving.

Colthurst pled not guilty to five charges including dangerous driving causing death and bodily harm, leaving the scene of an accident and refusing a breath sample.

The April 2014 crash killed 20-year-old Katie Robson, the passenger of an SUV that flipped on Lauzon Road.

The driver of the SUV, Calvin Crosby, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing bodily harm and dangerous driving causing death.

The court heard the two cars collided at 106 kilometres per hour in a 50 zone.

The blazer struck a light post and flipped over, pinning Robson. She died on scene.

Colthurst's Chevy Impala was found several blocks away with a flat tire.