A fire in Leamington destroyed a garage and the vehicles inside it.

The fire broke out after 8 p.m. Thursday at a garage in the 700-block of Highway 77 between Mersea Roads 7 and 8, according to Leamington Fire Services.

The fire was fully involved when crews arrived, closing down the road for nearly an hour as firefighters battled the blaze.

Damage is initially estimated at roughly $220,000.

The cause is unknown – and the investigation is ongoing.