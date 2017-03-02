

CTV Windsor





OPP are investigating vandalism at two local schools.

The first incident happened at AV Graham public school in Tecumseh, between midnight and 6 a.m. on February 23.

Police say someone had entered onto school property and broke nine windows, both on the north and south side of the school.

Then on Monday, there was another report of mischief at AV Graham. Sometime over the weekend several more windows were damaged on the north and west side of the school.

On Tuesday, the OPP responded to two more reports of mischief at AV Graham, with six windows being damaged on the south side of the school.

Police say there was more damage done to St. Pius X Catholic school. They reported that 10 windows were damaged on the east side of the school.

The incident took place sometime between 9 p.m. on Monday and 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tecumseh OPP at 519-735-2424.