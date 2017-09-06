

CTV Windsor





A law professor at the University of Windsor is being recognized as one of “Canada’s Top 25 Most Influential Lawyers” for 2017.

Julie Macfarlane was recognized in the human rights, advocacy and criminal category for her efforts in leading the National Self-Represented Litigants Project (NSRLP). The project was undertaken to understand the challenges and obstacles that face Canadians who attend court without legal representation.

The Top 25 list, now in its eighth year, was published by Canadian Lawyer Magazine. It’s the result of more than 200 nominations from industry professionals, where more than 10,000 people voted.

“It is an honour for myself and my amazing NSRLP team — including Dayna Cornwall, our project co-ordinator, and dedicated student research assistants from the law school — to be recognized in this way,” Macfarlane told UWindsor’s Daily News. “What we are all most excited about is that this award establishes the experiences of self-represented litigants, who are navigating the justice system without access to affordable representation, as a legitimate and urgent issue for the legal profession in 2017. We hope to continue to deepen and broaden the conversation about how the profession can respond to the ‘new normal’ of self-representation with understanding, empathy and innovation.”