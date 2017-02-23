

CTV Windsor





Use of force by Windsor police officers in 2016 appears to be down according to a new report, along with complaints to the police service.

Officials say officers have used restraint in situations and credit proper training for knowing when it's appropriate for use force to be used.

Today's police service board meeting also heard the number of calls to the authorities has increased.

Public complaints have risen nearly 12 per cent, but more than half of those were deemed to be frivolous through investigation.

"I think it reassures the public that officers are effectively using force when necessary, they're required by law,” says Insp.Tom Crowley. “However when they understand with the regulation under the act stipulates in terms of the criteria that should reassure the public that the officers are in fact using force in accordance to the law."