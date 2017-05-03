

CTV Windsor





Enjoy today’s sunshine, because Environment Canada says more wet weather is on the way.

A special weather statement is still in effect for the region, with 40 to 70 millimetres of rain possible this week.

With the ground already saturated, there may be potential for some local flooding.

ERCA has issued a flood outlook, saying although current conditions provide for an element of drying time, the current saturated state of the region allows for standing water and or flooding to occur anywhere within the region with even light amounts of rainfall.

Property owners are advised to inspect their properties today and ensure that all drainage outlets are functioning and not blocked or encumbered by debris or other materials.

Current forecasts have identified the potential for heavy regional rainfall over the next two days.

Environment Canada says rain will spread back into Southern Ontario from the southwest Thursday reaching Eastern Ontario by Friday morning.