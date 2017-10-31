

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP are asking for help locating a vehicle and suspect after a 12-year-old girl says she was asked to get into a man’s vehicle.

Police say the girl was walking back to school on her lunch hour when she was approached by a man in a vehicle in the vicinity of Sunset Drive in Harrow on Monday at 1:30 p.m.

The lone male occupant allegedly asked her to get into the car. The young girl refused and ran directly to school where staff immediately contacted police.

The suspect could only be described as in his 50's with balding grey hair and having a deep voice.

The vehicle was described as an older champagne coloured four-door sedan with no window tint. It was last observed turning west onto King Street from Sunset Avenue in Harrow.

Police are asking that any person having information regarding this incident immediately contact the Essex County Ontario Provincial Police Major Crime Unit at 519-723-2491.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.