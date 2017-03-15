

CTV Windsor





The Province of Ontario is investing in innovative ways to teach and learn with technology which has resulted in about $150,000 in grants for the University of Windsor.

The Province is looking to support colleges and universities in developing approaches to online learning that best meets the needs of students.

This year, 45 recipients will receive a broad range of research and innovation grants through eCampus Ontario.

That includes five grant proposals from the University of Windsor, the largest of which is worth more than $92,000 for the improvement of first-year courses with high failure rates.

A total 135 proposals were received and reviewed by volunteer peer evaluators.

"Our government wants Ontario students to have access to high quality education and training so that they have the skills they need to get the jobs of today and tomorrow,” says Deb Matthews Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Development.

“Investing in innovative educational methods like technology-enabled learning is one of the ways we can make sure we’re providing learning options for students that will help them succeed,” Matthews said.