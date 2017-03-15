

CTV Windsor





The University of Windsor is launching a new program to train faculty and staff on how to better recognize, respond to, and refer victims of sexual violence.

In a press release the University says that professors and coaches are often the first to hear about incidents of sexual violence but are often unprepared to help in spite of good intentions.

A new training program developed through the University’s Office of Student Affairs will give faculty and staff a set of tools to proceed confidently.

The three-hour workshops are the result of a year-long consultation process that included pilot program testing and feedback from faculty experts and well as frontline service providers.

“I spoke to a broad range of faculty and staff in order to ensure we were meeting the needs of the campus, and people almost across the board reported feeling unsure of what to do if a survivor shared their story,” said project coordinator Caiti Casey.

The sessions aim to allow staff and faculty to feel better prepared but not to feel pressured to be experts.