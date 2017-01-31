Featured
University of Windsor president cautions students regarding U.S. travel ban
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, January 31, 2017 10:26AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 31, 2017 10:44AM EST
The University of Windsor president is cautioning students related to a travel ban to the United States.
An executive order took effect Jan. 27, banning entry into the U.S. by nationals from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen.
U of W president Alan Wildeman says he is sure he speak on behalf of the entire University of Windsor community in reaffirming our belief in the importance of treating all people, regardless of their nationality, religion, skin colour, or ability, with respect and dignity.
“We caution undergraduate, graduate students, faculty, and staff who are citizens of these seven countries against crossing the Windsor-Detroit border until otherwise notified, and remind all students holding visitor visas that a visa does not guarantee passage into the United States of America,” says Wildeman.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have complete discretion on whether individuals are permitted entry into the U.S.
“We will provide every support we can in these uncertain times,” says Wildeman.
He says the university will provide updates as they become available.
General questions can be directed to the International Student Centre (isc@uwindsor.ca).
