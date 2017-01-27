Featured
University of Windsor president Alan Wildeman plans to step down in 2018
University of Windsor president Alan Wildeman speaks at his annual address in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, January 27, 2017 10:36AM EST
Alan Wildeman says in June 2018 he will be leaving his post as president and vice chancellor at the University of Windsor.
That will be a decade at the helm of for Wildeman.
He was very emotional about is coming departure, after making the announcement at his annual address to staff, faculty and the community on Friday.
He tells everyone from facilities to faculty and students how hard the decision was.
The search for a new U of W president will begin immediately, says Wildeman.
