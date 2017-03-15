

CTV Windsor





The University of Windsor wants more of its students to be world travellers.

The school recently formed a partnership with the Canadian Bureau of International Education, in the hope it will increase the number of students in the international exchange program.

Currently about 80 students have enrolled to spend one or two semesters learning in a different country through the Learning Beyond Borders Initiative.

Michelle Fitzgerald, the administrator of International and Exchange Student Services at the University, wants to increase that number by 30 percent over the next three years.

“Classes taken while away count just like Windsor classes,” says Fitzgerald. “Students pay tuition no different whether they stay or they go.”

Arianne Rodriguez is an international relations student with a minor in Spanish. She spent a semester in Chile and called it “a life changing experience.”

"I got to see the world in a way I hadn't even thought possible,” says Rodriguez. “Also my field that I'm studying, I got to see it from a Latino perspective as well. It's something I can't find in Canada.”