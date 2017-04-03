Featured
University of Windsor gets funding for medication project
Published Monday, April 3, 2017 4:56PM EDT
The University of Windsor is developing a tool to improve the accuracy of medication for vulnerable patients transitioning from hospitals to long-term care.
The university is receiving nearly half a million dollars from the province to work on the project.
The work will be done with a number of partners, including local pharmacies to develop a remote pharmacy for seniors.
The idea is to prevent medication errors by creating a greater collaboration among health care providers.
It’s part of a provincial $5.4-million initiative to improve patient care at home and the community through high tech methods.
