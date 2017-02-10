

CTV Windsor





The University of Windsor is investigating after anti-Semitic comments were made on-line during a learning seminar last week in the education department.

A commentator using a chat room platform asked students about engaging children with disabilities – then posed the question “is being Jewish a disability” and continued to say the Holocaust was “greatly exaggerated.”

Officials are unsure if the question came from the students in the classroom – as the chat room was an open platform.

The school is conducting an investigation to get the IP address of the computer to find out where the comments originated.

If it came for a student in the program they could face a disciplinary hearing.

The students have since had a professional seminar on the matter.

The Acting Dean of the Faculty of Education said the entire student body stood up and spoke out against the comments when it happened.