The United Way of Windsor-Essex wants to raise $7.5-million.

That is the goal of this year’s fundraising campaign, called “Together We Fight, Together We Win” launched Friday at the Caboto Club.

More than 300 people joined Chief Executive Officer Lorraine Goddard for this year’s kickoff.

Goddard admits the number is a lofty goal, but she believes it’s achievable.

“That number is directly tied to what it would take for us to be able to lift up four-thousand kids who are growing up in economically disadvantaged homes,” says Goddard.

Earlier this week, Stats Canada released census data that shows Windsor-Essex has the highest rate of children living in low-income families compared to other cities across Canada.

Some of the money raised will go towards the United Way's “On Track to Success” program. It provides selected youth with tutors, mental counsellors and mentors to help them graduate high school and enter into post-secondary education.

Amber Bust-White is in grade 11 at Leamington District Secondary School. She tells CTV Windsor the program has changed her life.

“It helped me find my goals for the future,” admits Bust-White. “Originally, I didn’t want to go to college but now I want to go to university.”

