A milestone for the United Way of Windsor-Essex.

The not-for-profit organization is celebrating its 70th birthday. The charity group was incorporated in Windsor on Oct. 24, 1947.

Members of the group shared stories Tuesday about the more than four million people who have been helped by the United Way over the last seven decades.

“The days of old when we could raise $10-million on an annual basis is now cut in half,” remembers Adrian Vido, a Co-Chair for the United Way’s 70th anniversary event. “Strategically there had to be changes made by United Way and I was really amazed by the transformation going from our annual giving program to a multi-year program.”

The formal event recognizing the group’s 70 years will take place Nov 10 at the Caboto Club.

Seven different banners will hang from the hall, representing the work done by the United Way.