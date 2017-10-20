

Unifor members have ratified a contract with Medical Laboratories of Windsor.

The 90 medical lab assistants and technicians had been on a three-week strike, which affected 11 Windsor laboratory locations.

Workers voted 81 per cent in favour of the new agreement.

It's a three-year deal with wage, benefit and vacation improvements. It includes a 1.5 per cent wage increase in the first and third year and a $0.75 an hour wage hike in the second year.

“This was a difficult negotiation but the members stood together and this agreement is a testament to their solidarity,” said Tullio DiPonti, the union’s Secretary-Treasurer.

The members of Unifor Local 2458 went on strike on Oct. 2.

They expect to be back on the job on either Monday or Tuesday.

Also in labour news, employees at Translata Windsor have a new contract, averting a strike that would have gone into effect Friday at midnight.

Unifor says 20 Local 444 members at Translata's Temple Drive location voted in favour of a three-year agreement.

The vote was 76 per cent in favour of accepting the deal.