Executives with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles are number crunching cost saving proposals to save jobs at the Windsor Assembly plant.

Unifor Local 444 formed a committee in July to develop cost saving ideas to save nearly 300 transport jobs in Windsor.

Outgoing President Dino Chiodo tells CTV Windsor the union submitted ideas on Friday, and has had discussions with FCA since.

On March 24, FCA officials told Unifor in writing that the company would eliminate ground transport services. But the union executive has been trying to maintain the division.

The automaker has said it would need savings of between $10 million and $12 million.

The job losses, affecting 280 workers, are slated to take effect Sept. 24.

Chiodo hopes to hear a decision from FCA by the end of the week.

Chiodo has also accepted a job with Unifor’s national office as automotive director.