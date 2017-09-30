

CTV Windsor





Unifor has issued a formal strike notice to Medical Laboratories of Windsor.

Around 90 medical lab technicians and lab assistants will be in a legal strike position as of 12:01 Oct. 2.

Workers--represented by Unifor local 2458 across eight testing facilities have been without a contract since March.

Union officials say during the first five years of service medical lab technicians earned $22 an hour while assistants earn $13.50.

They claim that is half of what those doing the same job get paid working at a hospital.