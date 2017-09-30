Union issues strike notice to Medical Laboratories of Windsor
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, September 30, 2017 11:26AM EDT
Unifor has issued a formal strike notice to Medical Laboratories of Windsor.
Around 90 medical lab technicians and lab assistants will be in a legal strike position as of 12:01 Oct. 2.
Workers--represented by Unifor local 2458 across eight testing facilities have been without a contract since March.
Union officials say during the first five years of service medical lab technicians earned $22 an hour while assistants earn $13.50.
They claim that is half of what those doing the same job get paid working at a hospital.