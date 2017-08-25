

Unifor is celebrating in Chatham this weekend.

Navistar workers are now receiving, not only their pensions, but also their severance packages.

They are estimated at $35-million.

It’s been eight years since the transport truck factory closed, putting 850 people out of work.

Unifor National President Jerry Dias will be with the group at the Unifor Hall on Merritt Ave. in Chatham to celebrate with workers.

CTV News has also learned he'll be holding a news conference at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday to talk about NAFTA negotiations.