Union Gas conducting more meetings for proposed natural gas pipeline
A Union Gas truck is seen in Tecumseh, Ont., on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2015. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, October 24, 2017 4:50PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 24, 2017 5:25PM EDT
Union Gas is conducting another round of public meetings for a proposed natural gas pipeline to the Kingsville and Leamington area.
An information session is scheduled at the Kingsville arena from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Another will be held on Thursday, again from 4 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Libro Community Centre.
Union Gas and Stantec have applied for a $265-million project to expand service and meet the growing demand across the region.