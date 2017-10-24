

CTV Windsor





Union Gas is conducting another round of public meetings for a proposed natural gas pipeline to the Kingsville and Leamington area.

An information session is scheduled at the Kingsville arena from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Another will be held on Thursday, again from 4 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Libro Community Centre.

Union Gas and Stantec have applied for a $265-million project to expand service and meet the growing demand across the region.