

CTV Windsor





The Canadian Union of Postal Workers is spreading the word about how spread-thin staff are at the Tecumseh post office.

The union has been holding an information picket each day this week in front of the office near Banwell Rd.

According to the union, the depot has seen a 50 per cent decrease in staff since 2008. But there has been a slight increase in mail and more than double the parcel volume.

CUP-W Local 630 President Phil Lyons claims the result has meant longer days for some workers, and they can’t keep up with volumes due to what he calls 'insufficient staffing.'

“It's a great company, our employees know it's a great company and we want it to remain a great company, but you have to give us the tools to do our job,” says Lyons. “We just feel that we don't have the tools to do our job right now."

Lyons is calling on residents to contact their MP’s to put pressure on Canada Post to add staff.

Another information picket will be held Thursday, Sept. 14 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.