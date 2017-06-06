

CTV Windsor





The president of Unifor Local 444 says union representatives and managers at the Lakeshore plant have a new deal.

The two sides met Monday evening until 2 a.m. this morning.

Dino Chiodo says it’s similar to the previous deal but clears up issues regarding working standards.

The previous deal included job security language, a paid day off on the worker’s birthday and a new 2 per cent matching provision in the pension plan.

The 60 employees have been on strike since Sunday after they voted 51 per cent against the first offer.

Chiodo is asking those members to attend another ratification meeting at Local 444 on Turner Road for 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The aerospace operation makes precision gears and shafts for the aircraft industry.