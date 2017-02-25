Featured
Unifor members from Local 195 set to vote on deal with Jamieson
Members of Unifor Local 195 are voting on a deal with Jamieson Laboratories on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. (Courtesy: Jamieson Vitamins via twitter)
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, February 25, 2017 5:20PM EST
A ratification vote is scheduled for Sunday following a last-minute deal with Jamieson Laboratories and 240 members of Unifor Local 195 earlier this week.
Union president Gerry Farnham says he is confident the tentative agreement will sit well with members. The details of the agreement have not been released.
Farnham says he will be taking questions from members starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday at the Local 195 Union Hall. Voting will take place around 11 a.m.
The workers’ last contract expired on Wednesdsay, Feb. 22.
Jamieson is a manufacturer of natural health products.
