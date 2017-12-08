

CTV Windsor





Unifor Local 444 presented cheques to organizations which aid families who are fleeing domestic violence.

Both the Welcome Centre for Women and the House Of Sophrosyne received $2,000 each.

It's part of the unions total donation of $146,000 to aid domestic violence survivor initiatives.

Unifor's national president says the contribution is meant to recognize under-resource community work - which help women transition into new lives - free of violence.