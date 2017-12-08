Unifor Local 444 helping domestic violence survivors
Unifor Local 444 presents money to help domestic violence survivors in Windsor, Ont. (Courtesy Unifor Local 444)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, December 8, 2017 2:44PM EST
Unifor Local 444 presented cheques to organizations which aid families who are fleeing domestic violence.
Both the Welcome Centre for Women and the House Of Sophrosyne received $2,000 each.
It's part of the unions total donation of $146,000 to aid domestic violence survivor initiatives.
Unifor's national president says the contribution is meant to recognize under-resource community work - which help women transition into new lives - free of violence.