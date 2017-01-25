Featured
Unifor Local 444 donates $50,000 to mental health project
Cheque presented to the local CMHA in the name of Charlie Brooks (photo by AM800's Peter Langille)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, January 25, 2017 6:25AM EST
A mental health campaign by the Canadian Mental Health Association in Windsor just got a major donation.
Unifor Local 444 announced that they will be donating $50,000 towards the Sole Focus Project campaign.
CMHA local CEO Claudia den Boer Grima says the donation will go towards education initiatives and workshops.
The Sole Focus Project is a three year long initiative that supports training and education about mental health within the workplace.
The campaign officially launches on February 15th.
The donation was made in honour of Charlie Brooks who was shot and killed in 1977.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
More stories from Windsor
- President of local minor hockey association in hot water over online comments
- Let's Talk: Wednesday marks the seventh annual Bell Let's Talk Day
- Dow Jones eclipses 20,000 for first time
- Unifor Local 444 donates $50,000 to mental health project
- Toxicologist testifies as trial for Shores of Erie Wine Festival resumes
Windsor Weather Change city
2 °CPartly cloudyMore Windsor and area weather
Advertisement
Advertisement