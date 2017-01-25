

CTV Windsor





A mental health campaign by the Canadian Mental Health Association in Windsor just got a major donation.

Unifor Local 444 announced that they will be donating $50,000 towards the Sole Focus Project campaign.

CMHA local CEO Claudia den Boer Grima says the donation will go towards education initiatives and workshops.

The Sole Focus Project is a three year long initiative that supports training and education about mental health within the workplace.

The campaign officially launches on February 15th.

The donation was made in honour of Charlie Brooks who was shot and killed in 1977.