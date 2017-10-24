Unattended cooking causes apartment fire on University Avenue
File photo of the side of a Windsor Fire and Rescue Services truck in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Aug. 23, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, October 24, 2017 9:55AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 24, 2017 12:00PM EDT
Windsor fire officials say unattended cooking was the cause of a fire at a downtown apartment building.
Firefighters were called to 166 University West on Monday night.
It happened in a fourth floor apartment. Officials have not released a damage estimate at this time.
There were no injuries.