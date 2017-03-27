

Uber will be allowed to operate legally in the City of Windsor under a new bylaw after a marathon council meeting devoted almost exclusively to the issue Monday night.

Council voted 9-1 in favour of allowing Uber to operate legally -- as well as a number of sweeping changes to the cab industry.

"To ignore the situation in front of us doesn't do anything to assist you or do anything to assist us in our ability to regulate what's going on here," said Mayor Drew Dilkens. "If we choose not to take any action, you're still going to have a company like Uber on the streets, but we don't know who the drivers are, we can't guarantee the vehicles are safe, we can't guarantee the insurance is in place."

"The whole point of this exercise is to create the pathway and a framework that lets us do our job as the regulator."

The motion, made by Coun. Jo-Anne Gignac, asked for a number of provisions, including lengthening the length of time a cab can be on the road from 8-10 years, standardizing Ministry of Transport inspections to once a year for the first five years a car is on the road, and twice a year from years six through 10.

Uber drivers, like taxi drivers, will also have to undergo vulnerable sector checks -- which is like a more police check, only more in-depth.

Uber will pay $30,000 a year plus 11 cents a trip to the city to allow it to operate.

Council had a hung vote on forcing Uber to install cameras in each vehicle. If passed, Windsor would have been the first city in the world to force that regulation upon Uber, a supposed cost-prohibitive deal-breaker for the tech company.

Gignac also wants a report back from administration after one year to assess adjustments to fees and the potential need for cameras on board TNC's. She also wants to see more licence plates given out to the taxi industry.

Several cabbies protested outside city hall before the meeting, calling on council to ensure Uber drivers follow the same rules as taxi drivers.

Councillors asked many questions of an uber representative, as well as cab drivers, union officials and a special consultant on ride-sharing policy.

"The Windsor staff recommendation’s mirror, they're very consistent with bylaws passed to date across Ontario, including Niagara region, Waterloo region, Toronto, Hamilton, London, the list goes on," said Chris Schafer, the policy manager for Uber Canada.

Topics discussed around the table included everything from public safety and competition to job security and employment.

The new bylaw will block TNC, or Uber drivers from accepting street hail fares and they can’t pick up at a taxi stand.

Vets Cab general manager Walter Bezzina said despite city council's best efforts, it's impossible to level the playing field.

"If you have someone some in and have an open book to do whatever they want without the costs that are inherent in our industry," Bezzina said. "All we can try to find here is a compromise how we can work together so that we can hopefully move on, they can do their bit, and we can continue to keep the industry alive in Windsor. You're not going to find an even tit-for-tat, it's not going to happen."