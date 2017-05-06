Featured

Two women are facing charges after teen stabbed


CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, May 6, 2017 11:05AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 6, 2017 6:25PM EDT

Two people are facing charges, including forcible confinement, after police were called to a Lincoln Road address early Saturday.

Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Lincoln Road around midnight regarding a report of a serious assault, which had  occurred at a different location.

A 19-year-old female victim was located at the Lincoln Road address suffering from several non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Investigation say the offence took place in an apartment unit located in the 300 block of University Avenue East.

Investigators do not believe this to be a random act.

Two 21-year-old Windsor women are charged with:

  • Aggravated Assault
  • Forcible Confinement
  • Assault with a Weapon
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700.

Photos

Stabbing at 395 University Ave. E. in Windsor

Police at the scene of a stabbing at 395 University Ave. E. in Windsor on Saturday, May 6, 2017. (Alanna Hadadean / CTV Windsor)


MyNews

If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.




More stories from Windsor

Windsor Weather Change city

10 °CPartly cloudy

 More Windsor and area weather

Top Video


Advertisement


Most Popular Stories