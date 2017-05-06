Two women are facing charges after teen stabbed

Two people are facing charges, including forcible confinement, after police were called to a Lincoln Road address early Saturday.

Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Lincoln Road around midnight regarding a report of a serious assault, which had occurred at a different location.

A 19-year-old female victim was located at the Lincoln Road address suffering from several non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Investigation say the offence took place in an apartment unit located in the 300 block of University Avenue East.

Investigators do not believe this to be a random act.

Two 21-year-old Windsor women are charged with:

Aggravated Assault

Forcible Confinement

Assault with a Weapon

Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700.