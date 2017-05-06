Featured
Two women are facing charges after teen stabbed
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, May 6, 2017 11:05AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 6, 2017 6:25PM EDT
Two people are facing charges, including forcible confinement, after police were called to a Lincoln Road address early Saturday.
Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Lincoln Road around midnight regarding a report of a serious assault, which had occurred at a different location.
A 19-year-old female victim was located at the Lincoln Road address suffering from several non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Investigation say the offence took place in an apartment unit located in the 300 block of University Avenue East.
Investigators do not believe this to be a random act.
Two 21-year-old Windsor women are charged with:
- Aggravated Assault
- Forcible Confinement
- Assault with a Weapon
- Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.