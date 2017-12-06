

Two Windsor Spitfires will have an opportunity to represent their country at the World Junior Hockey Championship.

Michael DiPietro was one of four goaltenders and 32 players invited to Canada’s National Junior Team Sport Chek Selection Camp in St. Catharines.

DiPietro, 18, and a native of Amherstburg, is third in the Ontario Hockey League in wins (16), third in save percentage (.918) and fourth in the league in goals against average (2.66).

DiPietro, a draft pick of the NHL’s Vancouver Canucks, tells CTV Windsor he is thrilled to be invited.

“When you have your name associated with the World Juniors, it puts a smile on my face,” says DiPietro. “Just glad to get started.”

DiPietro may have to square off against a Windsor teammate.

Logan Brown, 19, was one of 28 players invited to the U.S.A. selection camp on Tuesday.

Brown, who started the season with the NHL’s Ottawa Senators, has 11 goals and 21 points in 13 games for the Spitfires this season.

Brown was the final cut for Team U.S.A. at last year’s camp.

“I was hurt right before the camp so it was tough for me, but this year I've been feeling good,” says Brown. “I started in Ottawa and got a lot of confidence this summer up there and came back here and tried to keep the same mentality that I had there.”

A third Spitfire was on Hockey Canada’s radar before he was sidelined by injury.