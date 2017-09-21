

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are looking for two suspects after a home break-in on Sierra Drive.

Officers were called to the 2600 block of Sierra Drive for a break and enter on Friday, Sept. 15, around 2:15 p.m.

The complainant told police that she came home and saw a man attempting to gain entry into their residence. He eventually gained entry by forcing open a window.

The man fled after a short period of time when he heard the complainant speaking to Windsor police dispatch on the phone.

He was last seen meeting up with another male outside, both carrying backpacks, and riding their bicycles eastbound toward Dominion Boulevard.

The suspects are described as:

1) Male, white, early 20's, slender build, shoulder length dirty blonde hair, no shirt, dark shorts, carrying 2 dark coloured backpacks and riding a bike. He had a large diamond shaped blue tattoo in the middle of his chest and a swirl shaped blue tattoo on the back of his left shoulder.

2) Male, white, large build, olive coloured t-shirt, rust red baseball hat and dark pants and riding a bike.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.