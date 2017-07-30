Two seriously injured in 401 crash
An air ambulance leaves the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 on Sunday, July 30, 2017. (Steve Bell / Twitter)
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, July 30, 2017 4:10PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 31, 2017 6:09AM EDT
Highway 401 was a mess Sunday as OPP dealt with crashes on both sides of the highway near Tilbury.
An air ambulance was called to the scene following a multi-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes at Bloomfield Road.
OPP say that a tractor trailer collided with a pick-up truck causing a five vehicle chain reaction collision.
As a result two people were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The highway was closed for several hours through the evening and overnight while police investigated.
Earlier the 401 Eastbound was closed in the Chatham-Kent area also due to a five vehicle crash. Minor injuries were reported in that collision.
This is the same area where five transports collided in a chain-reaction crash on Friday.
Police are continuing to investigate.