Highway 401 was a mess Sunday as OPP dealt with crashes on both sides of the highway near Tilbury.

An air ambulance was called to the scene following a multi-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes at Bloomfield Road.

OPP say that a tractor trailer collided with a pick-up truck causing a five vehicle chain reaction collision.

As a result two people were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The highway was closed for several hours through the evening and overnight while police investigated.

Earlier the 401 Eastbound was closed in the Chatham-Kent area also due to a five vehicle crash. Minor injuries were reported in that collision.

This is the same area where five transports collided in a chain-reaction crash on Friday.

Police are continuing to investigate.