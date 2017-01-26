

Two people were sent to hospital after a crash between a loaded tractor trailer and a pickup truck near Kingsville on Wednesday night.

It took place on County Road 29, between County Road 5 and Highway 3 around 6:20 p.m.

The driver of the tractor trailer was travelling northbound on County Road 29 and struck the F150 pickup truck that was travelling southbound on County Road 29.

A hydro pole was damaged and powerlines were down as a result of the collision.

The female driver of the pickup truck was transported to hospital in critical but stable condition.

The male driver of the tractor trailer was also transported and released from hospital with minor injuries.

County Road 29 was closed for several hours for traffic reconstruction analysis to be done. The road has since reopened.

Police say charges are pending further investigation.