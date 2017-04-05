

Two people are facing charges after a crash that killed a 17-year-old motorcyclist on Cabana Road.

Patrol officers were called to the crash at the intersection of Cabana Road West at Roxborough Boulevard on March 9 around 10:20 p.m.

Garrett Fabel, a Grade 12 student from Massey high school, died from his injuries.

Police say the investigation into the collision between the motorcycle and the minivan has concluded.

The driver of the involved minivan, a 46-year-old man from Windsor, is facing a charge under the Highway Traffic Act for failing to afford reasonable opportunity to avoid a collision.

He is also facing a charge under the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act for failing to have an insurance card.

The registered owner of the involved minivan, a 36-year-old female from Windsor, is facing a charge under the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act for the owner permitting a vehicle to be driven without insurance."

