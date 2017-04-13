Featured
Two people charged after four vehicles burned at Chatham dealership
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, April 13, 2017 3:27PM EDT
A man and a woman face charges in connection with two separate fires at a Toyota dealership in Chatham.
Emergency crews were called to the Campbell Toyota dealership on Richmond Street last month and found two pickup trucks fully engulfed in flames.
In total, four vehicles were damaged with the value estimated at nearly $117,000.
Chatham-Kent police say their investigation discovered how the fires were started and who was responsible.
A 27-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night at his Chatham home, and a 26-year-old Chatham woman was also arrested. Both are charged with arson.
