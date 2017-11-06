

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have arrested two people related to a homicide investigation in east Windsor.

Officers made the arrests in the 300 block of Josephine Street around 8 a.m. Monday morning.

A 23-year-old Windsor man was shot at 1100 Heathfield Court around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Police say a number of men arrived in a white Pontiac Torrent to attend a house party in the area.

Police say the victim exited the house party and an altercation took place, resulting in numerous shots being fired.

A chaotic scene then ensued during which time a number of men fled the scene in the same white Pontiac Torrent.

The victim was transported by ambulance to hospital for treatment and later died from his injuries.

Police have not released the identity of the victim, but friends on social media have identified him as Jarvas Anthony Scott.

An obituary is posted on the Famlies First funeral home website for Jarvas Poberezny. It says a private service has already been held.

On Sunday, at about 11:30 p.m. investigators seized a white Pontiac Torrent from the 7300 block of Tranby Avenue that is believed to be involved in the incident.

Investigators are seeking judicial authorization to search the vehicle as well as a house in the area where the vehicle was found.

The investigation remains active.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.