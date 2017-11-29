

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have arrested two people after nine break and enters to apartment buildings over a four-day period.

In October of 2017, the property crimes unit began investigating the break-in spree.

Police say many of the break and enters also involved theft of vehicles, theft of personal property and property damage.

Melvin Jackson, 30, from Windsor, is charged with 10 counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5000, six counts of possessing identity documents of another person, breach of probation, 9 counts of break and enter, 10 counts of mischief (property damage) under $5,000, possessing break and enter tool, theft under $5000 and theft of a motor vehicle.

Sara Chiarotti, 28, from Windsor, is charged with 10 counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5000, six counts of possess identity documents of another person, breach of probation, four counts of break and enter, eight counts of mischief (property damage) under $5,000, theft under $5000.

The Windsor Police Service would like to remind the public of the importance of being aware of your surroundings, and reporting suspicious activity to police. Many property crimes commence with a stranger to the area walking about to see what materials are available to easily steal.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.