Featured
Two people arrested after Windsor police seize $55K in drugs
Fentanyl and other items were seized by Windsor police on April 5, 2017. (Courtesy Windsor police)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, April 6, 2017 3:20PM EDT
Windsor police have arrested two people and seized $55,000 in drugs after an investigation.
The Drug and Gun Enforcement Unit was active in a drug trafficking investigation on Wednesday. At about 5:45 p.m., officers executed a search warrant in the downtown area.
As a result of the investigation a male and female were arrested.
Officers also located and seized a quantity of suspected drugs and money.
Items seized:
109.4 grams of Fentanyl Powder
66 Fentanyl capsules
25 Fentanyl pills
21 Oxycodone pills
14 Oxycodone pills
$1,700 Canadian Currency
$40.00 U.S. Currency
3 cell phones
201.6 grams of Cannabis Marihuana
8 Fentanyl patches
3 Digital scales
Container of empty capsules
Numerous plastic packaging bags
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.