Windsor police have arrested two people and seized $55,000 in drugs after an investigation.

The Drug and Gun Enforcement Unit was active in a drug trafficking investigation on Wednesday. At about 5:45 p.m., officers executed a search warrant in the downtown area.

As a result of the investigation a male and female were arrested.

Officers also located and seized a quantity of suspected drugs and money.

Items seized:

109.4 grams of Fentanyl Powder

66 Fentanyl capsules

25 Fentanyl pills

21 Oxycodone pills

14 Oxycodone pills

$1,700 Canadian Currency

$40.00 U.S. Currency

3 cell phones

201.6 grams of Cannabis Marihuana

8 Fentanyl patches

3 Digital scales

Container of empty capsules

Numerous plastic packaging bags