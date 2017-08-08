

CTV Windsor





Mosquitoes collected in a trap in Ridgetown have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The Chatham-Kent Public Health Unit says the results came from two pools of mosquitoes.

The health unit is reminding the public that the virus is mainly transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito.

It says few people infected with the virus have any symptoms at all, or they have flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches and fatigue.

Those with more severe illness may experience stiff neck, nausea, difficulty swallowing, vomiting, and lack of co-ordination or paralysis.

Anyone with the sudden onset of severe symptoms should get medical attention.

It says the chances of getting West Nile Virus from an infected mosquito are low.

The risk of severe illness increases with age, as well as for those individuals that have compromised immune systems.

Some measures you can take to protect yourself include:

•Wearing protective, light-coloured clothing, including long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and socks

•Using insect repellent containing DEET or Icaridin and follow the label directions

•Staying indoors when mosquitoes are most active (dusk to dawn)

•Ensuring that all door and window screens are tight and free of any holes

•Residents should also take the time to eliminate mosquito breeding sites by removing any standing water from their property.