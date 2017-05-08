

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have arrested two more people and are looking two others after an alleged forcible confinement incident.

Just after midnight on Saturday, patrol officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Lincoln Road regarding a report of a serious assault, which had occurred at a different location.

A 19-year-old woman was located at the Lincoln Road address suffering from several non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police say the alleged offence took place in an apartment unit located in the 300 block of University Avenue East.

Investigators do not believe this to be a random act.

On Sunday, investigators located and arrest two more individuals involved in the incident.

Jessica Millar, 21, from Windsor, is charged with aggravated assault, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, utter a death threat.

Cody Carrington, 28, from Windsor, is charged with aggravated assault, two counts of assault with a weapon, and breach of probation.

Two more suspects have been identified.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Christopher Lucier, 24, from Windsor and Marcus Scott, 21, on the charges of aggravated assault, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, uttering a death threat.

The Major Crimes Branch continues to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com