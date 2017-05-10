

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have arrested two more people related to forcible the confinement case.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Lincoln Road on Saturday, regarding a report of a serious assault, which had occurred at a different location.

On Tuesday, Christopher Lucier, 24, from Windsor and Marcus Scott, 21, from Windsor were arrested at different locations in relation to this incident.

A 19-year-old woman was located at the Lincoln Road address suffering from several non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police say the alleged offence took place in an apartment unit located in the 300 block of University Avenue East.

Investigators do not believe this to be a random act.

Four other people have been arrested.

Investigators believe that all involved suspects have now been identified and arrested.

The Major Crimes Branch continues to investigate this matter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com