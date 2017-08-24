Two men found not guilty in Boom Boom Room shooting
The Boom Boom Room nightclub is seen in WIndsor, Ont. on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2014.
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, August 24, 2017 9:44AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 24, 2017 10:21AM EDT
The judge delivered a verdict in Superior Court today in an attempted murder case involving two Brampton men.
Kevin Nyadu, 22, was found not guilty of attempted murder.
Shadrack Amankwa, 26, was found not guilty of being an accessory to attempted murder.
It's in relation to a shooting at the Boom Boom Room on Oct. 5 2014, where bouncer Devonte Pierce was shot in the back. Pierce survived.
More coming.