The judge delivered a verdict in Superior Court today in an attempted murder case involving two Brampton men.

Kevin Nyadu, 22, was found not guilty of attempted murder.

Shadrack Amankwa, 26, was found not guilty of being an accessory to attempted murder.

It's in relation to a shooting at the Boom Boom Room on Oct. 5 2014, where bouncer Devonte Pierce was shot in the back. Pierce survived.

