A young driver from Chatham is facing stunt racing charges after a car was clocked going 50 kilometres above the speed limit.

Police say the 20-year-old was driving 130 km/hr in an hour in 80 km/hr zone.

It happened Monday after just before 5 p.m. on St. Clair Road near Greenvalley Line.

The 20-year-old had his vehicle impounded for a week and his license is suspended.

In a separate incident, a 19-year-old Brant County man is also facing high speed driving charges.

OPP say they clocked a vehicle driving in excessive of 150 km/hr on the 401 near Kent Bridge road late Friday afternoon.