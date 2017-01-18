Featured
Two men facing stunt driving charges in Chatham-Kent
A Chatham-Kent OPP cruiser is shown in this file photo, Feb. 19, 2013. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017 2:52PM EST
A young driver from Chatham is facing stunt racing charges after a car was clocked going 50 kilometres above the speed limit.
Police say the 20-year-old was driving 130 km/hr in an hour in 80 km/hr zone.
It happened Monday after just before 5 p.m. on St. Clair Road near Greenvalley Line.
The 20-year-old had his vehicle impounded for a week and his license is suspended.
In a separate incident, a 19-year-old Brant County man is also facing high speed driving charges.
OPP say they clocked a vehicle driving in excessive of 150 km/hr on the 401 near Kent Bridge road late Friday afternoon.
